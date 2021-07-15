Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 1,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.