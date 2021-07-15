Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Insider Graeme Bissett Acquires 50,000 Shares

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

LON:CLX traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 189,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,153. The company has a market cap of £87.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. Calnex Solutions Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

