Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of CCORF stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.