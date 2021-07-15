Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of CCORF stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

