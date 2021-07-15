Canaccord Genuity Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.53.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$731.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.70. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

