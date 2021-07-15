Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$25,449.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at C$95,167,143.84.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,731. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.31.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

