Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IAA accounts for 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.85% of IAA worth $63,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $193,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

