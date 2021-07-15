Candlestick Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

