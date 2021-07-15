Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $227.18 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,683,297 shares during the period. L Brands comprises approximately 5.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of L Brands worth $227,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,149. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

