Candlestick Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $43,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 8,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.94. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

