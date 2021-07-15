Candlestick Capital Management LP Trims Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,228 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises about 1.7% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $79,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $219,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

SEAS stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 11,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,624. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

