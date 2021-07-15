Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $70.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

