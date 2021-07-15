Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
