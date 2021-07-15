Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.79. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several research firms have commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

