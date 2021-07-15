Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.