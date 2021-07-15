Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Capri stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

