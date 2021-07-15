Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,088 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

