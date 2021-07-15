Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

SGDM stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

