Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $170.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.