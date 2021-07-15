Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

