Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after purchasing an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

