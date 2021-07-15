Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 138 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $444.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.