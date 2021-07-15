Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

