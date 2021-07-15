Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Dover stock opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $155.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.