Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $39.57 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.57 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003883 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00249851 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.