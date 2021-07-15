Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 189,569 shares.The stock last traded at $35.31 and had previously closed at $39.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

