CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Reaches $42.78 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $42.78 million and approximately $140,129.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

