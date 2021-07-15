CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 3,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 949,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Specifically, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,023 shares of company stock worth $3,734,938 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,939,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

