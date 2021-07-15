Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

