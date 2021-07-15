Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.
Cassava Sciences stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -334.47 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $117.54.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
