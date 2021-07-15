CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

