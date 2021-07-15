Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Major Shareholder Joseph E. Creed Sells 27,306 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph E. Creed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88.

NYSE:CAT opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.99. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

