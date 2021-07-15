Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $83,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

