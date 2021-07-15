CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by TheStreet

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CDK Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

