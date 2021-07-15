CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

