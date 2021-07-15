Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:APOP opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.