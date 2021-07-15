Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.44

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

CLLS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.