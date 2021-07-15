Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.79 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00852007 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,788,309 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.