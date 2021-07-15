Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.58. 11,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37.
In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
