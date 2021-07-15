Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.58. 11,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

