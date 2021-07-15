Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.07.

Shares of CVE opened at C$10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

