Centaur (CNTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $906,446.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $906,446.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00851049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

