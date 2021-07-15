Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

