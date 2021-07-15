Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,468 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

CCO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

