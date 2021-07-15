Centiva Capital LP Has $198,000 Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,727,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

