Centiva Capital LP Invests $165,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

