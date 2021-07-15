Centiva Capital LP Makes New $104,000 Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of AURCU stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

