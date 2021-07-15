Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Better World Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

