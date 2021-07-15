Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.