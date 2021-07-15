Centiva Capital LP Sells 18,752 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.83 on Thursday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

