Centiva Capital LP Sells 20,000 Shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in HPX were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPX. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HPX in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in HPX in the first quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. HPX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

