Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,516 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,396,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,402,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,966,010 shares of company stock worth $28,427,664 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

