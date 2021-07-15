Centiva Capital LP Sells 7,370 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 396,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 163,755 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

